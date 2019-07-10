The online beef between Joey Janela and Eric Arndt (formerly known as Enzo Amore in WWE) spilled out into the real world on Tuesday night as the two wrestlers allegedly threw down in a real fist fight.

The altercation occurred at a Blink-182 and Lil Wayne concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center, an outdoor venue in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Arndt was the first to tweet about the incident, insulting Janela and accusing him of running away when Arndt tried to fight him.

I’m glad you introduced yourself cause I couldn’t pick you out of a line up. You don’t want no smoke. And now I know it, there’s only two things that smell like fish. Ones fish. @JANELABABY straight pussy. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Don’t try & play that wrestling shit with me. You’ll end up on fucking world star. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Where was that energy at? We aint friends @JANELABABY Dont introduce urself to me fuckboy I thought u were a fan hahaha the second I realized it was u I slapped ya bitchass hands down & walked @ u w/ MY HANDS UP YA FUCKIN RAN BACKWARDS & told my homey to film it 🤣🤣🤣 soft af — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Janela, who now works for upstart All Elite Wrestling, confirmed that he and Arndt got into it after he went up to introduce himself.

Not a work, So i saw the dude and walked up and said “Hi I’m Joey Janela” at the blink 182 show and we proceeded to have (I’m not lennox lewis) to have the shittiest fist fight of the year, I’m not a pussy but we had fun! — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019

Arndt posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday morning showing the two New Jerseyites in fighting stances but not actually throwing punches.

Not a safe environment for a fight, needless to say, I didn’t start the fight & I was smart enough not to have one with a drunk’n fool/vagina (s/o Angela my homegirl, screaming like a voice of reason to a very reasonable man.) @JANELABABY dick riding aint a form of transportation pic.twitter.com/l3jyJVVm3S — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Janela claims that there is more footage of the fight that Arndt did not share.

He didn’t even post the whole video Lmfaooooo — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019

The dispute between the two wrestlers started after Arndt and the former Big Cass (now wrestling as nZo and CazXL) controversially crashed a Ring of Honor event at Madison Square Garden. Janela tweeted that Arndt “makes a joke out of the wrestling business” and challenged him to a legitimate fight at a future indie event.

This year in pro wrestling just could not get more absurd.