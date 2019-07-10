Joey Janela and Enzo Amore Got in a Real Fight at a Blink-182 Concert

@JANELABABY/Twitter | @real1/Instragram

There’s even a video of the altercation. 

By Dan Gartland
July 10, 2019

The online beef between Joey Janela and Eric Arndt (formerly known as Enzo Amore in WWE) spilled out into the real world on Tuesday night as the two wrestlers allegedly threw down in a real fist fight. 

The altercation occurred at a Blink-182 and Lil Wayne concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center, an outdoor venue in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Arndt was the first to tweet about the incident, insulting Janela and accusing him of running away when Arndt tried to fight him.

Janela, who now works for upstart All Elite Wrestling, confirmed that he and Arndt got into it after he went up to introduce himself. 

Arndt posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday morning showing the two New Jerseyites in fighting stances but not actually throwing punches. 

Janela claims that there is more footage of the fight that Arndt did not share. 

The dispute between the two wrestlers started after Arndt and the former Big Cass (now wrestling as nZo and CazXL) controversially crashed a Ring of Honor event at Madison Square Garden. Janela tweeted that Arndt “makes a joke out of the wrestling business” and challenged him to a legitimate fight at a future indie event.

This year in pro wrestling just could not get more absurd. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message