WWE Wrestler Jimmy Uso Arrested for DUI in Florida

Courtesy of WWE

This is the second time in five months that Jimmy Uso has been arrested for an incident allegedly involving alcohol. 

By Dan Gartland
July 25, 2019

WWE wrestler Jimmy Uso was arrested early Thursday morning in Florida on charges of driving under the influence, jail records show. 

Uso (real name Jonathan Fatu) was booked into the Escambia County Corrections Center in Pensacola at 3:04 a.m. and released at 10:15 a.m. on $1,000 bond.

TMZ first reported the arrest. 

This is the second time in five months that Uso has been arrested for an incident allegedly involving alcohol. In February, he was arrested in Detroit after what TMZ described as “a drunken dispute with cops.” Uso’s wife, fellow WWE superstar Naomi (Trinity Fatu), was also present at the time of that incident. He was previously arrested for DUI in 2011 and 2013

The arrest comes just days after John Cena cracked a joke about Uso’s run-ins with the law during Monday Night Raw.

