WWE’s Becky Lynch Stars in Two ‘This Is SportsCenter’ Commercials

ESPN

Becky Lynch brings her trademark humor and intensity, even in a 30-second spot. 

By Justin Barrasso
September 06, 2019

“The Man” is coming to ESPN.

WWE star Becky Lynch is set to appear in an episode of the iconic This is SportsCenter commercial series, marking another significant cross-over into mainstream sports for both Lynch and WWE.

The commercial, entitled “What’s My Name?”, features the trademark humor, edge, and irreverence that are staples of the SportsCenter commercials that first gained immense popularity in the 1990s.

Lynch refers to herself in the commercial as “the history-maker, the game-changer, the first woman to ever headline WrestleMania—walk out of there the ‘Champ Champ,’ Becky Two-Belt.” She did a magnificent job capturing her passion, drive, and sense of humor in a spot that only lasted 30 seconds.

ESPN will begin to air the commercial on Saturday, September 7—the network’s 40th anniversary—in addition to eleven other new editions of the This is SportsCenter series. The commercials will air on ESPN’s TV, social media, and digital platforms.

Lynch is also in a 15-second spot, “Push”, that will run exclusively on ESPN’s social and digital platforms.

Lynch, the reigning Raw women’s champion, is part of a This is SportsCenter ensemble that also features commercials with Padres shortstop Manny Machado, golfer Brooks Koepka, and NFL stars Saquon Barkley and Jared Goff.

The scripts for the commercials were written in-house at ESPN and produced by Hungry Man productions.

      Modal message