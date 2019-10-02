WWE is pulling out all the stops for NXT’s first two-hour live episode on Wednesday.

The company made the major decision in August to move the show from its previous tape-delayed spot on the WWE Network streaming service to a live, two-hour slot on USA Network in response to upstart All Elite Wrestling’s launch on TNT, also on Wednesday nights. AEW’s Dynamite makes its long-awaited debut this Wednesday.

NXT made its USA Network debut on Sept. 18 but the first two episodes aired for only one hour on USA, with the second hour on the WWE Network, due to a programming conflict on USA. This week’s broadcast marks the first time that both hours will air on USA. It will air with limited commercial breaks.

The show is loaded with marquee matches, as three of the brand’s four championships will be on the line.

How to watch

Location: Winter Park, Fla.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: Watch (through your cable provider) on USANetwork.com or download the USA app.

Full match card

• NXT Championship match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Matt Riddle

• NXT Women’s Championship match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Candice LeRae

• NXT Tag Team Championship match: Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

• Johnny Gargano vs. Shane Thorne

Aside from the four matches already announced, WWE has said rapper Wale will be in attendance. Fresh off his North American Championship loss to Roderick Strong, Velveteen Dream is also advertised to make an appearance. Expect additional surprises to compete with the hype generated by AEW’s first episode of Dynamite. Will any Raw or SmackDown stars make the jump to the black and gold brand? We’ll wait and see.