All Elite Wrestling makes its long-awaited cable TV debut on Wednesday night with an action-packed card designed to make a big splash.

The new promotion, headed by Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, and funded by the billionaire Khan family, has been the talk of the wrestling world all summer long after an impressive debut with its “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view in May. The company had landed a broadcast deal with TNT even before the debut event, though, indicating just how much hype surrounded WWE’s first major competitor in years. In late July, shortly after AEW’s third event, TNT announced that the series would debut on Oct. 2.

The debut show will be headlined by a match between Nyla Rose, the first transgender performer in a major American wrestling promotion, and Riho to crown AEW’s first women’s champion.

Not to be outdone, WWE has responded by moving NXT from a tape-delayed slot on its WWE Network streaming network to live TV on USA Network, going head-to-head with AEW for two hours every Wednesday. NXT has also booked a stacked card for its first live, two-hour broadcast on Wednesday night.

How to watch

Location: Captial One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Download the TNT app or watch on fuboTV. Try for free.

Full match card

• Nyla Rose vs. Riho (AEW Women’s Championship match)

• Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

• MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

• Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho, Ortiz and Santana

• Adam “Hangman” Page vs. PAC

Those five matches are just the tip of the iceberg, though. Expect at least a couple of surprise appearances to generate buzz around the show, especially after the identity of Jericho’s two mystery partners was revealed ahead of time. Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose) is also advertised to make his first AEW appearance since a staph infection forced him to pull out of his match against Kenny Omega at “All Out.”