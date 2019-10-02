How to Watch AEW Dynamite’s Debut on TNT: Full Match Card, Live Stream and More

Ricky Havlik/All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling makes its long-awaited cable TV debut on Wednesday night with an action-packed card designed to make a big splash.

By Dan Gartland
October 02, 2019

All Elite Wrestling makes its long-awaited cable TV debut on Wednesday night with an action-packed card designed to make a big splash. 

The new promotion, headed by Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, and funded by the billionaire Khan family, has been the talk of the wrestling world all summer long after an impressive debut with its “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view in May. The company had landed a broadcast deal with TNT even before the debut event, though, indicating just how much hype surrounded WWE’s first major competitor in years. In late July, shortly after AEW’s third event, TNT announced that the series would debut on Oct. 2

The debut show will be headlined by a match between Nyla Rose, the first transgender performer in a major American wrestling promotion, and Riho to crown AEW’s first women’s champion

Not to be outdone, WWE has responded by moving NXT from a tape-delayed slot on its WWE Network streaming network to live TV on USA Network, going head-to-head with AEW for two hours every Wednesday. NXT has also booked a stacked card for its first live, two-hour broadcast on Wednesday night. 

How to watch

Location: Captial One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Download the TNT app or watch on fuboTV. Try for free.

Full match card

• Nyla Rose vs. Riho (AEW Women’s Championship match)

• Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

• MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

• Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho, Ortiz and Santana

• Adam “Hangman” Page vs. PAC

Those five matches are just the tip of the iceberg, though. Expect at least a couple of surprise appearances to generate buzz around the show, especially after the identity of Jericho’s two mystery partners was revealed ahead of time. Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose) is also advertised to make his first AEW appearance since a staph infection forced him to pull out of his match against Kenny Omega at “All Out.” 

You May Like

More wrestling

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message