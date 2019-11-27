Corey Graves Apologizes for Tweets Criticizing Mauro Ranallo

Courtesy of WWE

WWE announcer Corey Graves has apologized for criticizing colleague Mauro Ranallo on Twitter, causing Ranallo to pull out of commentating on Sunday’s “Survivor Series” pay-per-view.

While Ranallo was calling the action of Saturday night’s “NXT TakeOver” event, Graves sent a pair of tweets criticizing Ranallo’s commentary. Ranallo, who has been open about his battle with bipolar disorder, then deactivated his Twitter account and did not take his place at the commentary desk for Survivor Series the following night.

WWE explained away Ranallo’s absence Sunday by saying he had lost his voice and lead commentator Michael Cole said Ranallo would be back on the air for Wednesday’s NXT television broadcast. As first reported by POSTWrestling.com and later confirmed by PWInsider.com, however, Ranallo will not be on the show.

Graves issued an apology on After the Bell, his official WWE podcast, though he did not address Ranallo by name.

“On a personal note, I needed to address something,” Graves said as transcribed by Pro Wrestling Sheet. “This past Saturday, during the ‘Takeover: WarGames’ event, I sent out a tweet. It was an unpopular opinion, as I often do with the intention of just stirring up a little controversy, maybe have something fun to talk about on TV or here on the show. It was maybe not the most professional way to go about things, and it was never meant to offend or disrespect or disparage anybody. That was never my intention. If it was taken as such, I apologize deeply. That was not my intention. I would never intentionally cause anybody undue stress, especially a co-worker. So, I apologize.”

This is not the first time that Ranallo’s mental health has caused him to take time away from WWE. In 2017, Ranallo spent three months off television, reportedly due to depression. Ranallo had allegedly been bullied by broadcast partner John “Bradshaw” Layfield, though Ranallo denied that JBL was responsible for his absence.