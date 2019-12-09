Batista, nWo First Members of 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class

Courtesy of WWE

WWE has announced the first five members of its next Hall of Fame class.

Dave Bautista (aka Batista) and four members of the New World Order (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman) will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend this April in Tampa.

Bautista, 50, was a six-time world champion in WWE before transitioning into a successful career in movies. He wrestled his final match at WrestleMania 35 last April, a No Holds Barred affair against Triple H. He announced his retirement from wrestling the following day on Instagram.

The nWo will be enshrined in the hall but it was the driving force of WWE's 1990s rival, WCW. The faction was formed in 1996 when Hogan unexpectedly turned heel and aligned himself with Hall and Nash. It later expanded to include dozens more members, from Randy Savage to Dennis Rodman.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be Thursday, April 2 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.