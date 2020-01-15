WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson Dies at 75

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, died Wednesday at age 75.

Born as Wayde Douglas Bowles, Johnson earned the name "Soul Man" in his time in the WWE. Johnson began his eight-year WWE career in 1983, quickly becoming known for his charisma and physical stature.

Johnson made WWE history when he and Tony Atlas became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in WWE history. Known as "The Soul Patrol," Johnson and Atlas defeated "The Wild Samoans" on Dec. 10, 1983.

Johnson continued to build rivalries amongst Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis. Johnson also spent time in the National Wrestling Alliance prior to his WWE career.

After his retirement, Johnson went on to train his his son, Dwayne, in his professional wrestling career. As "The Rock," Dwayne remained a professional wrestler for eight years before starting his acting career.

Dwayne had the honor of his inducting his father, Rocky, into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.