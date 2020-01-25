WWE NXT ‘Worlds Collide’: Full Match Card, Start Time, More
For the first time since January 2015, the night before one of WWE’s four major pay-per-views will not feature an “NXT TakeOver” event. Instead, WWE is holding a “Worlds Collide” show pitting NXT against NXT UK.
Worlds Collide used to take place at WrestleMania Axxess, a fan event adjacent to WWE’s biggest annual attraction. Matches, featuring performers from brands that typically don’t intersect, would be taped at a convention center and aired later on WWE Network.
This year’s Worlds Collide will be a live event at an NBA arena, just like the typical TakeOver show, only it will be built around storylines involving NXT and NXT UK talent.
How to watch
Date: Saturday, Jan. 25
Location: Toyota Center, Houston
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: WWE Network
Full match card
- Pre-show match: Mia Yim vs. Kay Lee Ray
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship match: Angel Garza (c) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks
- DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate)
- Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov
- Imperium (Walter, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong)
- NXT Women’s Championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Toni Storm