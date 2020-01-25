Courtesy of WWE

For the first time since January 2015, the night before one of WWE’s four major pay-per-views will not feature an “NXT TakeOver” event. Instead, WWE is holding a “Worlds Collide” show pitting NXT against NXT UK.

Worlds Collide used to take place at WrestleMania Axxess, a fan event adjacent to WWE’s biggest annual attraction. Matches, featuring performers from brands that typically don’t intersect, would be taped at a convention center and aired later on WWE Network.

This year’s Worlds Collide will be a live event at an NBA arena, just like the typical TakeOver show, only it will be built around storylines involving NXT and NXT UK talent.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 25

Location: Toyota Center, Houston

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network

Full match card