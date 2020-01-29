WWE’s Nikki and Brie Bella Are Both Pregnant

WWE’s Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie) are pregnant. Both of them. And they’re due just a week and a half apart.

The twins, 36, broke the news to People, telling the magazine they were shocked.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told People. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

Brie (Brianna Danielson) and wrestler husband Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) have a two-year-old daughter, Birdie, and had been trying for “seven or eight months” to have a second child. The couple had become resigned to the idea that they might only have one child when Brie learned she was pregnant again.

This will be Nikki and boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev’s first child. Bella and the Dancing With the Stars cast member started dating in January 2019. They announced their engagement earlier this month.

Nikki (Stephanie Garcia-Colace) had previously dated WWE star John Cena for six years. Cena proposed to her during WrestleMania 33 in 2017. The couple announced in April 2018 that they were splitting up.

The twins made their main-roster WWE debuts in 2008. Brie retired in 2016, while Nikki remained with the company. The duo made a surprise appearance at the 2018 Royal Rumble and wrestled a handful of matches that year. Nikki announced in March on an episode of the sisters’ Total Bellas reality show that she was retiring from wrestling.