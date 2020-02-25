WWE wrestler Samoa Joe has been suspended 30 days for violating the company’s wellness policy, the organization announced Tuesday.

It is Joe’s first violation of the policy, which covers testing for performance-enhancing and recreational drugs.

Joe was injured two weeks ago while filming a commercial for WWE, Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin reported. He reportedly injured his head while going through a table during a stunt.

The suspension and the injury make it increasingly unlikely that Joe will be part of a WrestleMania program this year. His suspension will expire on March 24, less than two weeks before WrestleMania 36.

Since making his main-roster WWE debut in 2017, Joe has only had one match at the promotion’s signature event: a bout against Rey Mysterio last year that lasted less than one minute. He could still be part of WrestleMania this year as part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal but being thrown into a large match like that would surely be disappointing for Joe and for the fans who made him such a popular champion in NXT.