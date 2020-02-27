WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for another event—Super ShowDown—as part of its 10-year agreement with the country’s government.

The company’s last trip to the kingdom was on Oct. 31 for Crown Jewel, which was notable for Cain Velasquez’s WWE debut, a stunt match featuring heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and a much-maligned match between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

It was also memorable for the protracted travel delay that became a breeding ground for conspiracy theories. WWE’s charter plane was grounded on the tarmac for hours and performers scheduled to work SmackDown the following day in Buffalo were forced to miss the show. WWE said the delay was due to a mechanical issue but that did not thwart speculation that the company’s traveling party was being held against its will in the country.

WWE will hope Thursday’s show goes off without a hitch and everyone is able to make it to Boston for SmackDown on Friday.

Thursday’s show features five title matches, including “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. the returning legend Goldberg. There are also rumors that another legend will be making the trip to Saudi Arabia to potentially challenge one of the active stars on the card to a WrestleMania match.

How to watch

Location: Mohammed Abdu Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Start time: 12 p.m. ET (8 p.m. in Riyadh)

Live stream: As always, the show is available through the WWE Network.

Full match card