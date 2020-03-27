WWE star Roman Reigns, who had been scheduled to participate in a high-profile match at WrestleMania 36, has elected not to participate in the event due to concerns about his health, according to multiple reports.

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin reported Thursday night that Reigns, who recovered last year from a second bout with leukemia, “didn’t feel comfortable” performing at the closed-set show due to his compromised immune system. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi later confirmed Satin’s report. A WWE spokesperson declined to comment when asked by Sports Illustrated.

Reigns (Joe Anoa’i, 34) had been scheduled to face Goldberg in a Universal Championship match. Goldberg will defend the title against another opponent, Satin reports.

WrestleMania 36 was initially slated for Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium but the coronavirus outbreak forced WWE to move the show to multiple closed-set locations, including the WWE Performance Center, its Orlando training facility. WWE has been subjecting performers to medical screenings before they enter the Performance Center, a spokesperson told Sports Illustrated last week.

With Florida’s Orange County (which includes the city of Orlando) under a stay-at-home order through April 9, WWE has reportedly already taped all of its programming up to that date, including WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 36 will air on April 4 and 5 with Rob Gronkowski serving as host.