WrestleMania is finally here, and WWE will deliver a two-day spectacular for fans on Saturday and Sunday.

The event, which was originally scheduled to take place at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, will look a lot different than planned. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two-day spectacular was pre-taped without fans at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando.

WrestleMania's 16 matches have been announced, although we don't know yet which nights they will take place on. The show's main event features Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Championship against Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre. John Cena will return to take on Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt, while The Undertaker is set to face AJ Styles.

The events begin at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network on Saturday and Sunday.

How to Watch WrestleMania 36:

Dates: Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5

Start times: 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff shows begin at 6 p.m ET)

Live Stream: WWE Network

WrestleMania 35 Match Card: