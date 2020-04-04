WrestleMania 36 Live Stream: Watch Online, Full Match Card, Start Times
WrestleMania is finally here, and WWE will deliver a two-day spectacular for fans on Saturday and Sunday.
The event, which was originally scheduled to take place at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, will look a lot different than planned. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two-day spectacular was pre-taped without fans at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando.
WrestleMania's 16 matches have been announced, although we don't know yet which nights they will take place on. The show's main event features Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Championship against Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre. John Cena will return to take on Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt, while The Undertaker is set to face AJ Styles.
The events begin at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network on Saturday and Sunday.
How to Watch WrestleMania 36:
Dates: Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5
Start times: 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff shows begin at 6 p.m ET)
Live Stream: WWE Network
WrestleMania 35 Match Card:
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman
- Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
- Firefly Funhouse Match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt
- Edge vs. Randy Orton
- Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
- NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
- Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina
- SmackDown Tag Team Championships Ladder Match: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory
- Elias vs. King Corbin
- Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley