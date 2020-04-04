The most surreal version of WWE’s annual WrestleMania showcase begins Saturday night.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 was forced to move from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Instead, the event was pre-taped last week, mostly at the WWE Performance Center, the company’s Orlando training facility. Other matches were filmed on location, like AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker in a “boneyard match.” It will air over two nights, a WWE first, and will be hosted by Rob Gronkowski.

WWE’s decision to proceed with the event, even behind closed doors, was a controversial one. The company says it took steps to ensure the safety of everyone involved but an epidemiologist told Sports Illustrated that those measures were insufficient.

Here is the full card for Night 1 of WrestleMania 36.

Pre-show match: Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro

Elias vs. King Corbin

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Women’s Championship match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE Intercontinental Championship match: Sami Zayn (c) (with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak)

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: John Morrison (c) vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston (Triple Threat ladder match)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Championship match: Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

While the show isn’t technically airing live, it’s still live to us, damn it! Stay tuned for updates once the show gets underway at 7 p.m. ET.

***

And we’re live! A montage of past WrestleMania national anthems gets things going, followed by a video package with a pirate theme (clearly produced before the show was moved from Tampa).