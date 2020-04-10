WWE Releases Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival

After spending more than a year expressing displeasure with WWE, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson of The Revival have been released, the company announced Friday.

The tag team reportedly asked for their release in January 2019 but WWE countered with a contract offer of $500,000 per year for five years. The duo turned down the offer, reportedly because they disliked working for WWE, and asked again to be released this January.

Both performers’ contracts were originally set to expire this month, but Wilder’s was extended an additional ten weeks due to time he missed in 2016 with a broken jaw, a common practice for WWE.

Wilder and Dawson were removed from WWE’s touring schedule in early March. They have not appeared on television since the Jan. 31 edition of SmackDown.

Wilder (real name Daniel Wheeler) and Dawson (real name David Harwood) have been teaming together since 2014. They have won the NXT Tag Team Championships twice, the Raw tag titles twice and the SmackDown titles once.

The duo has been widely rumored to be interested in joining AEW.

Wrestlers released by WWE are typically subject to a 90-day non-compete clause.