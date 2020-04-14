WWE will begin running live shows beginning on Monday night after being deemed an essential business in Florida, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

WWE Raw will air on USA Network on Monday night, while SmackDown will air on FOX on Friday night. Both events will take place at WWE's training facility in Orlando, while Wednesday's NXT event will be held at its usual venue, Full Sail University, per Raimondi.

"We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times," WWE said in a statement. "We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff."

A WWE employee tested positive for COVID-19 after working at a taping for Wrestlemania 36 on March 25-26. The individual has since made a "complete recovery," per the WWE.