Report: WWE Registers Multiple Positive COVID-19 Tests

Multiple people involved in WWE have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, including at least one in-ring talent, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.

At least three people who were at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando tested positive, per Satin. Additional tests will be administered throughout this week.

WWE resumed tapings of Raw and NXT on June 16. SmackDown was also slated to resume taping, but it was delayed until June 26 after production did not run as scheduled.

An individual previously tested positive at the WWE Performance Center on June 9 as a member of the audience. The person has not returned to the center following the positive test.

Positive COVID-19 tests have skyrocketed in Florida of late. There were 5,500 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, per the Associated Press.