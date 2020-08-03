WWE's Nikki and Brie Bella Welcome Baby Boys One Day Apart

WWE's Nikki and Brie Bella are in perfect sync.

The twin sisters, 36, almost gave birth on the same day. Over the weekend, the Total Bellas stars announced on social media that they each gave birth to baby boys only one day apart.

Brie Bella revealed the big news first, writing, "It's a BOY! ...We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

This is Brie's (Brianna Danielson) second child with her wrestler husband Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson). The couple is also parents to their three-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe.

Shortly after, first-time mom Nikki Bella shared a similar photo and announced she gave birth to her son one day before Brie.

"Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," she wrote.

The baby boy is Bella's first child with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev. Bella and the Dancing With the Stars cast member started dating in January 2019 and announced their engagement a year later.

The twins made their main-roster WWE debuts in 2008. Brie retired in 2016, while Nikki remained with the company. The duo made a surprise appearance at the 2018 Royal Rumble and wrestled a handful of matches that year. Nikki announced in March 2019 on an episode of their reality show that she was retiring from wrestling.

In January, Nikki and Brie Bella revealed that they were both pregnant and their due dates were less than two weeks apart.

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie told People at the time of their announcement. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!"

The Bella Twins regularly documented their pregnancy journeys on social media and shared photos of their twinning baby bumps. Now, their babies can grow up as best friends just like their moms.