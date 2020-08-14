AEW has released wrestler Jimmy Havoc after he was accused of abusive behavior by an ex-girlfriend and of rape by another woman, the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reports.

Havoc (real name James McAhren, 36) was one of numerous members of the wrestling industry accused of misconduct in a wide-ranging social media movement called “#SpeakingOut” in mid-June. His former partner, Rebecca Crow, accused him of being physically and emotionally abusive toward her during their three-year relationship. Crow also shared an account from a woman who wished to remain anonymous alleging she had been raped by Havoc.

AEW announced shortly after the allegations were made that Havoc would be receiving “treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges in his life” and that his status with the company would be re-evaluated after he “successfully completed his rehabilitation.”

Before coming to AEW, Havoc was a fixture in the U.K. and U.S. independent wrestling scenes, known primarily for working bloody “deathmatches.” He was among the first performers to sign with AEW when it launched in early 2019 and wrestled 24 matches for the promotion.

In addition to Havoc, Meltzer reports that AEW has also released Bea Priestley. Sadie Gibbs, another British AEW wrestler, confirmed on Twitter that she had been released. AEW, unlike WWE, has not made significant cuts to its roster during the pandemic.