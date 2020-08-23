The “Biggest Party of the Summer” is a little bit smaller this year.

The 2020 edition of WWE’s annual SummerSlam won’t be taking place inside a rocking TD Garden in Boston as previously planned, but WWE is still hoping it will be a grand spectacle.

After holding all its events since March at its Orlando training facility, the WWE Performance Center, the company is moving its TV production to Orlando’s NBA arena, the Amway Center, where it has constructed an apparatus it is calling the “WWE ThunderDome.” The ThunderDome is a collection of lights, screens, pyrotechnics and more designed to spice up WWE’s television production. The company tested it out Thursday afternoon before its big debut on SmackDown. Most notably, the new setup features screens that will be used to display virtual fans and their audio will be piped in to the broadcast.

Aside from the groundbreaking presentation, WWE also has a jam-packed card planned for the show. All of the company’s top-tier men’s and women’s titles are on the line, in addition to the mid-card United States Championship.

There are also two highly anticipated non-title bouts in store as the outstanding rivalry between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose comes to a head in a hair vs. hair match and Rey Mysterio’s son, Dominik, makes his in-ring debut against Seth Rollins in a street fight.

The main event of the evening should be the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and the red-hot Randy Orton. On the women’s side, both Bayley and Sasha Banks will defend their respective titles with the other woman in their corner, creating the potential for their simmering discord to boil over and launch a feud that could propel them toward Survivor Series.

Full match card

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

WWE United States Championship match: Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

Dominik Mysterio (with Rey Mysterio) vs. Seth Rollins (with Murphy) (Street Fight)

Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose (Hair vs. Hair match)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship match: Sasha Banks (c) (with Bayley) vs. Asuka

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Bayley (c) (with Sasha Banks) vs. Asuka

WWE Universal Championship match: Braun Strowman (c). vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 23

Location: Amway Arena, Orlando

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network