WWE’s busy recent pay-per-view schedule continues with Clash of Champions on Sunday.

Sunday’s show will be the third WWE Network special since SummerSlam on Aug. 23, which was followed just one week later by Payback. Clash of Champions was originally slated for Sept. 20 but was pushed back one week.

Clash of Champions has become an annual event for WWE since its inception in 2016. The theme of the show is that all of WWE’s main-roster titles are put on the line, which means we’ll have nine matches this year.

With all those title matches on the card, one had to be given short shrift and get bumped to the pre-show. Unfortunately for Raw women’s champion Asuka and challenger Zelina Vega, theirs is the match being placed in the warmup spot.

Given the number of title matches, it’s tough to pick out just one to highlight. If you have to choose, though, the most exciting could be Roman Reigns defending his universal championship against his cousin, Jey Uso. Reigns’s return (and his new attitude) has injected plenty of excitement into the WWE television product and it will be interesting to see how the match against Uso drives his story forward.

Full match card

Raw women’s championship match: Asuka (c) vs. Zelina Vega (pre-show match)

SmackDown women’s championship match: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

Women’s tag team championship match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan)

SmackDown tag team championship match: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and/or Lince Dorado)

Raw tag team championship match: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

Intercontinental championship match: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn (Triple Threat ladder match)

United States championship match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Apollo Crews

WWE championship match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

Universal championship match/; Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Jey Uso

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Location: Amway Arena, Orlando

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network