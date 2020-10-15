WWE’s John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh

WWE wrestler and movie star John Cena is a married man.

Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh were married in a private ceremony on Monday in Tampa, according to multiple reports. The couple had been dating since early 2019.

Shariatzadeh, who was born in Iran, is a Canadian citizen and lives in Vancouver, where as of 2019 she was working at a tech company. She and Cena were first spotted together in March 2019 while Cena was in Vancouver filming a movie. The couple later attended the premiere of Cena’s movie Playing With Fire together in October 2019.

Shariatzadeh was reportedly seen in February wearing an engagement ring, and Cena, who maintains an enigmatic social media presence, hinted at the engagement on Instagram but did not comment publicly.

Cena, 43, was previously in a high-profile relationship with fellow WWE star Nikki Bella. They began dating in 2012, and Cena proposed in the ring at WrestleMania 33 after teaming with Bella to defeat the Miz and Maryse in a mixed-tag match. They called it quits in April 2018. In April, Bella gave birth to her first son with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev of Dancing With the Stars fame.