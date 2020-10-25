How to Watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: Full match card, start time, live stream - Sports Illustrated
WRESTLING
WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: Full Match Card, Start Time, Live Stream

WWE’s biggest names are set to do battle inside “Hell in a Cell” again this Sunday at the eponymous pay-per-view. 

The “Hell in a Cell” match format used to be reserved for the blowoff to a big feud and the gimmick has lost some of its gravitas after WWE turned Hell in a Cell into an annual show and allowed the calendar to dictate which matches would occur inside the steel structure rather than the storylines, but there have still been plenty of stellar HIAC matches in recent years. 

Last year’s Hell in a Cell was marked by a stinker of a match between Seth Rollins and “The Field” Bray Wyatt, but that event also saw Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks square off. in a fantastic bout inside the cell for the Raw women’s title. Banks will be back inside the cell this year facing SmackDown champ Bayley as their long-simmering storyline continues to progress. 

The Sasha–Bayley match is one of three matches on the card that will occur inside the cell. 

Full match card

  • Universal championship match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Jey Uso (Hell in a Cell “I Quit” match)
  • WWE championship match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton
  • SmackDown women’s championship match: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks
  • Jeff Hardy vs. Elias
  • Otis (contract holder) vs. The Miz (Singles match for the Money in the Bank contract)

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Location: Amway Arena, Orlando (aka WWE ThunderDome)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network

