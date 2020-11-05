A Stone Cold Steve Austin Last Dance? Oh, Hell Yeah!

Apparently, Stone Cold Steve Austin could be the subject of a The Last Dance style documentary and to that idea, I only have one thing to say, Oh hell yeah!

Because while it may not be as lastingly iconic as Air Jordan, there was a time when Austin 3:16 was as big as anything. I was in high school when the glass first shattered on that explosion in popularity and if you didn’t live through the Attitude era like that, I’m not sure if there is any way to accurately describe it. It was for lack of a better word, Raw.

The biggest star in pro wrestling once told you to say your prayers and take your vitamins. Austin flipped people off and chugged beer in the ring. At that time it was unlike anything I’d ever seen as he made the WWE feel as if it was the coolest thing in the world. His shirt was rocked as much as any jersey and it was the shift he started that paved the way for wrestling to be discussed in the mainstream, and for someone like The Rock to become the biggest crossover star of all time.

I mean Stone Cold was such a phenomenon they were able to put him face to face with Mike Tyson without it seeming completely absurd. And while MJ had his fadeaway, Austin had his Stunner.

Not to mention his manufactured but nevertheless compelling feud with Vince McMahon. Which was certainly more over the top than any MJ feud with Bulls management.

So while I’m sure it won’t quite be The Last Dance, Stone Cold Steve Austin’s rise is absolutely worthy of similar production. And that’s the bottom line.

