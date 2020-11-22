How to Watch WWE Survivor Series 2020

The time has come again for Raw and SmackDown to meet head-to-head at Survivor Series, and this year’s edition will be extra special.

In addition to the traditional Champion vs. Champion and 5-on-5 elimination matches, this year’s Survivor Series will feature a special tribute to the career of the Undertaker. ’Taker made his WWE debut 30 years ago at Survivor Series and Sunday’s show is being billed as his “Final Farewell.” What exactly that will entail and just how final that farewell will be remains to be seen.

As for the matches on the card, the headliners are men’s and women’s Champion vs. Champion match and the two Survivor Series matches. Roman Reigns will face his Raw counterpart Drew McIntyre after McIntyre defeated Randy Orton on Monday on Raw to regain his WWE championship. On the women’s side it’s Asuka vs. Sasha Banks.

Last year’s Survivor Series was built around establishing NXT as worthy of being considered a full-fledged third brand, with NXT competitors winning four of the 10 matches on the card. NXT will not be part of this year’s show, though, reportedly to keep the rosters more separate as a pandemic safety measure.

Full match card

WWE champion Drew McIntyre vs. universal champion Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman)

Raw women's champion Asuka vs. SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks

Raw tag team champions the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. SmackDown tag team champions the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

United States champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn

Women’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match: Team Raw (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley and Natalya)

Men’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match: Team Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowma and Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins and Otis)

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Location: Amway Arena, Orlando (aka WWE ThunderDome)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network