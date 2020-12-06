How to Watch ‘NXT TakeOver: WarGames’

SI.com
WRESTLING
‘NXT TakeOver: WarGames’ 2020: Full Match Card, Rules, Start Time, Live Stream

Author:
Publish date:

One of NXT’s most thrilling annual events returns on Sunday with NXT TakeOver: WarGames

The WarGames match was an invention of the NWA in 1987 and later became an annual event in WCW. After a nearly two-decade hiatus, WWE revived the concept for an NXT TakeOver in 2017. The Undisputed Era has been in the match all four years, and last year marked the first time women competed in a WarGames match.  

This year’s card also features two WarGames matches. On the men’s side, it’s the four men of the Undisputed Era against the newly formed stable of Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. The women’s match features a Team Candice LeRae against Team Shotzi Blackheart. 

What are the WarGames match rules?

  • Two rings are surrounded by a steel cage
  • The match begins with one member of each team inside the cage
  • Five minutes later, one more competitor enters the cage
  • Once the third man is in the ring, the rest of the competitors enter the cage one-by-one in two-minute intervals
  • Once all participants are in the cage, the first team to earn a pinfall or submission wins

Full match card

  • Men’s WarGames match: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish) vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan
  • Women’s WarGames match: Team Shotzi (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai) vs. Team Candice (Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel González and Toni Storm)
  • NXT North American championship match: Leon Ruff (c) vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest
  • Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes (strap match)
  • Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 6

Location: WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, Fla. (aka Capitol Wrestling Center)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network

