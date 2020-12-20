How to Watch WWE TLC 2020

WWE’s Tables, Ladders and Chairs returns on Sunday with a loaded card.

Five titles are on the line, including both of the top men’s championships. The non-title bout on the card also figures to be an interesting one, as Randy Orton takes on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a first-of-its-kind “Firefly Inferno” match.

The men’s world title matches both come with the “Tables, Ladders and Chairs” stipulation. The competitors will be able to use tables, ladders and chairs as weapons without being disqualified. Expect all four men to deal out plenty of punishment.

The pay-per-view is also the first being held at WWE’s new temporary home, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., where the company’s elaborate “ThunderDome” set was moved after three months at Orlando’s Amway Arena. Raw and SmackDown have been broadcast from the Trop since Dec. 11.

Full match card

WWE championship match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles (with Omos) (Tables, Ladders and Chairs match)

Universal championship match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Kevin Owens (Tables, Ladders and Chairs match)

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton (Firefly Inferno match)

Women’s tag team championship match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka and TBD

SmackDown women’s championship match: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

Raw tag team championship match: The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (c) vs. The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin) (with MVP)

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 20

Location: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. (the new site of WWE’s “ThunderDome” set, after moving from Orlando’s Amway Arena)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network