SI.com
WRESTLING
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

AEW Dynamite Opened with Ten Bell Salute for Late Brodie Lee

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite episode was dedicated to and celebrated the life of Jon Huber, former wrestler known as Brodie Lee. 

The broadcast opened with Jim Ross using Brodie Lee’s Twitter gimmick, saying, “It’s Wednesday. You know what that means.”

With Huber's wife and children standing front and center, a ten bell salute honored the former WWE and AEW wrestler, who died this week from a lung issue that wasn't related to COVID-19.

In the WWE, he wrestled under the ring name Luke Harper. He went on to debut for AEW in March after a successful eight-year run with WWE, and eventually became the leader of the faction known as The Dark Order.

“I’ve been waiting for this for so long,” Lee said in a May interview with SI's Justin Barrasso about his AEW venture. “This is the opportunity I craved, and there is no way that I can live with myself if I leave some disappointment there. I know exactly what he’s going to bring, he knows what I’m going to bring and people are very much going to get their money’s worth during that match.”

Several professional wrestlers paid tribute in videos throughout the broadcast. In a video, former AEW Champion Jon Moxley talked about their friendship, how they fought in bingo halls and stadiums and how important Lee was to the wrestling community.

Darby Allin spoke about how Lee didn't have an ego and aimed to elevate everyone. Whenever he had questions, Lee was willing to listen and give advice.

Lee's former tag team partner, Erick Rowan, also made an appearance. Rowan held up a sign in the ring that read, "Goodbye for now, my brother. See you down the road."

YOU MAY LIKE

jon huber
Play
Wrestling

AEW Honors Brodie Lee During Dynamite Opening

AEW Dynamite episode celebrated Brodie Lee's life, opening with Jim Ross saying Lee's signature catchphrase and a ten bell salute.

Las Vegas Raiders Daniel Carlson
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Start 'em and sit 'em kickers for Week 17 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

SI_FANTASY_W17_V_RB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 17 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

philip rivers
Play
NFL

Colts QB Philip Rivers Admits He May Retire This Offseason

Rivers told reporters that Sunday's game against Jacksonville potentially being his last game crossed his mind.

Tony Elliott
Play
College Football

Clemson OC Tony Elliott Won't Coach in CFP Semifinal

Clemson is 80-6 during Elliott's tenure of calling the offense.

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith runs during an SEC game
Play
College Football

In Long Line of Alabama WRs, DeVonta Smith Is the Best Yet

The senior known as "Smitty" has put together a truly special career in Tuscaloosa, and he now has  chance to go out on top.

bills stadium
Play
NFL

Buffalo Bills Approved for Fans at Home Playoff Games

The Bills are set to host a wild card playoff game for the first time in 25 years.

SI_FANTASY_W17_V-QB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for Week 17 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.