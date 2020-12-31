AEW Honors Brodie Lee During Dynamite Opening

Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite episode was dedicated to and celebrated the life of Jon Huber, former wrestler known as Brodie Lee.

The broadcast opened with Jim Ross using Brodie Lee’s Twitter gimmick, saying, “It’s Wednesday. You know what that means.”

With Huber's wife and children standing front and center, a ten bell salute honored the former WWE and AEW wrestler, who died this week from a lung issue that wasn't related to COVID-19.

In the WWE, he wrestled under the ring name Luke Harper. He went on to debut for AEW in March after a successful eight-year run with WWE, and eventually became the leader of the faction known as The Dark Order.

“I’ve been waiting for this for so long,” Lee said in a May interview with SI's Justin Barrasso about his AEW venture. “This is the opportunity I craved, and there is no way that I can live with myself if I leave some disappointment there. I know exactly what he’s going to bring, he knows what I’m going to bring and people are very much going to get their money’s worth during that match.”

Several professional wrestlers paid tribute in videos throughout the broadcast. In a video, former AEW Champion Jon Moxley talked about their friendship, how they fought in bingo halls and stadiums and how important Lee was to the wrestling community.

Darby Allin spoke about how Lee didn't have an ego and aimed to elevate everyone. Whenever he had questions, Lee was willing to listen and give advice.

Lee's former tag team partner, Erick Rowan, also made an appearance. Rowan held up a sign in the ring that read, "Goodbye for now, my brother. See you down the road."