WWE Network Moves to Peacock on March 18

WWE Network Launching on Peacock on March 18

Starting March 18, fans can catch WWE Network at its new streaming home on NBC's Peacock.

Despite the migration, current network subscribers can still watch the existing standalone service through April 4, WWE announced. 

"To continue streaming WWE Network content, fans will need to sign up for Peacock. As previously announced, WWE Network, including all PPVs, will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99—a $5.00/month savings. Starting today, Peacock is also offering the WWE Universe deeper savings for a limited time," WWE said in a press release.

The network's full-time move to Peacock will come days before WrestleMania 37 on April 10.

After subscribing to Peacock, viewers will be able to access every pay-per-view event in the last calendar year, replays of RAW and SmackDown episodes 30 days after they air, episodes of NXT the day after they air, WWE documentaries and more. 

Peacock will continually add WWE Network content to the library, making the entire WWE Network archive—including every WWE, WCW, and ECW PPV event in history—available to stream on-demand before SummerSlam.

All upcoming PPV events and the current seasons of WWE Original shows will be available on Peacock Premium. In the free tier, Peacock will offer a new WWE channel, select WWE Original shows and reality shows like Miz and Mrs., Total Bellas and Total Divas.

In late January, NBC and WWE first announced a multi-year agreement that would give Peacock exclusive streaming rights to WWE Network in the U.S.

