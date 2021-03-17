WrestleMania 37 in Tampa to be Held at 36% Capacity

Just a few short months after hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LV, Raymond James Stadium will welcome fans again, this time for WWE.

WrestleMania 37 will be held at 36% capacity in the football stadium, which will be roughly 25,000 available seats each night for the April 10-11 event, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Normally, Raymond Jones Stadium hosts 70,000 fans maximum for WrestleMania.

This year’s event will also mark the first time since the March 9, 2020, edition of Raw in Washington, D.C., that fans will be in the stands for a WWE event.

“Our heartbeat is in the stands,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the company’s executive vice president of global talent strategy and development, said in January. “We are so different from other sports. In some sports, you’re trying to tune out that noise, like turning off that exterior stimulus when you’re shooting free throws. For us, it’s all about their excitement. We’re the only sport where we’re engaging them to make more noise. It’s all about their participation."

The 36% capacity is similar to the number of fans who were allowed to attend the Super Bowl in February (38%), and WWE has been working with local government officials regarding safety protocols for the event.

Seating pods, social distancing, required masks, temperature checks, health screenings, cashless concessions and mobile ticketing are among the health and safety protocols that will be implemented. Free masks will also be given at entry, similar to the Super Bowl.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, prices ranging from $35-$2,500 as of Wednesday afternoon.