How to Watch ‘WWE Fastlane’ 2021

Stone Cold Steve Austin's Greatest Moments in Honor of 3:16
WWE Fastlane 2021: Full Match Card, Start Time, Peacock Live Stream

WWE's final pay-per-view before WrestleMania, Fastlane, is Sunday. The card for WrestleMania 37 is coming into focus and will be much clearer after Sunday’s show. 

The main event will feature Daniel Bryan challenging Roman Reigns for the universal championship. 

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bryan had high praise for his opponent, and explained why this match is particularly meaningful for him. 

“I’ve always thought he was special, and we’re seeing just how special he is right now,” Bryan said of Reigns. “He possibly could be the best in the world right now, and this could be my last full-time run, so I’m going to make sure this match is a banger. I don’t want to live with the regret of having my last full-time run be me just doing what’s best for everyone else. Yes, I love doing what’s best for the industry, but at some point, I also need to do what’s best for me. I’m going full blast on Sunday.”

Another noteworthy match on the card features Big E defending his intercontinental title against a new-look Apollo Crews, who is portraying a new character inspired by his Nigerian heritage

This will be the first WWE pay-per-view streamed on Peacock. WWE is in the process of shuttering the U.S. version of its WWE Network streaming service and transitioning that content to NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform. Fastlane will only be available in the U.S. on Peacock, while international viewers will still use WWE Network. 

Full match card

  • Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
  • Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins
  • Women’s tag team championship match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) (with Reginald) vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair
  • Intercontinental championship match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
  • Universal championship match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Daniel Bryan
  • WWE U.S. championship match: Riddle (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

How to watch

Date: Sunday, March 21

Location: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. (aka WWE ThunderDome)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock (U.S.) | WWE Network (international)

