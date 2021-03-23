Charlotte Flair Announces Positive COVID-19 Test

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

WWE star Charlotte Flair announced Monday night she tested positive for COVID-19.

Flair has not wrestled since defeating Shayna Baszler in WWE Raw on March 1. It has yet to be determined whether she will appear at WrestleMania 37 in April as WWE hosts its first live event in over a year.

"I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting," Flair wrote on Twitter. "Thank you everyone for your love."

WWE released a Public Service Announcement last week urging citizens to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. WWE champion Drew McIntyre announced his positive COVID-19 test in January, while WWE host Renee Young tested positive in June 2020. Young subsequently said WWE wasn't initially "concerned" with her diagnoses, adding that she was "bothered" by the company's reaction following her test.

Flair has won NXT Women's Championship twice and is a four-time WWE Raw Women's Championship winner. She has also won the WWE's SmackDown Women's Championship five times.