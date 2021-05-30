How to Watch AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ 2021: Full Match Card, Start Time, PPV Info
For the first time since Revolution in February 2020, AEW will hold a pay-per-view event in front of a full house. While last year’s edition of Double or Nothing was AEW’s first major show of the pandemic era, this year’s will see the return of large crowds.
The card for the show is loaded with 10 matches, including four title matches on the main card (and another on the pre-show). The main event will feature Kenny Omega defending his AEW world championship against Orange Cassidy and Rey Fénix, but the Stadium Stampede match might be just as highly anticipated.
The Stadium Stampede was the highlight of last year’s Double or Nothing, pitting The Inner Circle against The Elite. The concept is basically a Falls Count Anywhere match in which the two teams run amok throughout TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jaguars that is located adjacent to Daily’s Place. The Inner Circle will take part in this year’s Stadium Stampede as well, facing off against MJF’s new faction The Pinnacle.
Other highlights on the card include Hikaru Shida’s defense of the women’s title against Dr. Britt Baker and a tag team title match pitting The Young Bucks against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.
How to watch
Start time: 8 p.m. ET (“Buy In” begins at 7:30 p.m. ET)
Location: Daily’s Place (Jacksonville)
PPV info: Unlike WWE events, Revolution is a traditional pay-per-view. It is available through PPV providers for $60. Viewers in the United States and Canada can purchase the show on B/R Live for $50. In the rest of the world, the event is available through FITE.tv for $20.
Full match card
- Pre-show match — NWA women's championship match: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Riho
- Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page
- Cody Rhodes (with Arn Anderson) vs. Anthony Ogogo (with QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solow)
- "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Brian Cage (with Team Taz)
- Casino Battle Royale (winner receives a future AEW world championship match)
- TNT championship match: Miro (c) vs. Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts)
- Stadium Stampede match (The Inner Circle must disband if it loses): The Pinnacle (MJF, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (with Tully Blanchard) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz)
- AEW tag team championship match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) (with The Elite) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston
- AEW women’s championship match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (with Rebel)
- AEW world championship match: Kenny Omega (c) (with Don Callis) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Pac