Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

WWE’s Bayley to Miss Nine Months After Injury During Training

Author:
Publish date:
Bayley cuts a promo on SmackDown

WWE wrestler Bayley will be sidelined for approximately nine months due to an injury, the company announced Friday

The promotion said that Bayley (real name Pamela Martinez, 32) was injured while training. She had been scheduled to face SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair in an “I Quit” match at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Belair’s new opponent will be announced Friday night on SmackDown, WWE said. 

Bayley and Belair had been engaged in a months-long feud that began just after Belair won the title at WrestleMania in April. Belair was victorious in their match at Backlash and defeated Bayley again last month at Hell in a Cell

Bayley was one of WWE’s most important performers during the company’s run of empty-arena shows. Her new heel character helped add intrigue to the women’s division as Raw and SmackDown languished without the presence of live crowds. 

“I’m very proud of the past year,” Bayley told Sports Illustrated in May, referring to her new character. “I believed I could I do it, and I knew I had so much more to give. I took that Bayley around the world and did all I could do, giving my heart to the fans, but it was time for a change. I have a lot of freedom, and I’m really grateful that WWE, the writers and Vince [McMahon] have given me the platform to let me be me.”

YOU MAY LIKE

tony pollard
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Championship: Week 16 Waiver Wire

These potential waiver wire pickups can help you win a fantasy championship in 2020!

Bayley cuts a promo on SmackDown
Wrestling

Bayley to Miss Nine Months After Injury During Training

WWE star Bayley is injured and will not be able to face Bianca Belair at “Money in the Bank.”

Jesse Marsch kicks off life as RB Leipzig manager
Soccer

U.S.'s Marsch Inherits Opportunity, Strong Squad at RB Leipzig

Jesse Marsch steps in for Julian Nagelsmann and is welcomed by a talented team, with more reinforcements on the way.

mcgregor-poirier-ufc-264
MMA

Previewing UFC 264: High Stakes for McGregor, Poirier

The UFC 264 card has depth from start to finish, with the main event featuring a must-see, high-stakes matchup between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

WWE's Kofi Kingston and MVP wrestle in the ring
Play
Wrestling

WWE Announces More Tour Stops, Including ‘Extreme Rules’

Here are the latest dates for WWE’s return to the road.

jesus aguilar
Play
Gambling

MLB Betting Odds, Breakdown and Picks for Friday, July 9: Two Key Games to Target

Vegas Insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest sharp information bettors can use to target their best bets for Friday's MLB slate.

San Francisco 49ers Trey Lance
Play
Fantasy

2021 San Francisco 49ers Fantasy Team Outlook

A fantasy football breakdown of the San Francisco 49ers by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs.

daniel-camarena
Play
Extra Mustard

A Shocking Grand Slam By a Relief Pitcher Leads to Pair of Must-Hear Calls

Don Orsillo, Spanish radio broadcasters unleash great calls of Daniel Camarena homer.