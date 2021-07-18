How to Watch WWE ‘Money in the Bank’ 2021

WWE is finally back to performing in front of sold-out crowds. After Friday’s SmackDown, Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view is the second full-capacity show in the company’s return to touring.

Money in the Bank was originally slated for May and later for June, but as WWE began planning its return to the road, Hell in a Cell took the June PPV slot and Money in the Bank was moved to July. That decision should prove to be a good one for WWE. The two Money in the Bank ladder matches are always crowd pleasers and having them take place in front of a full house in Fort Worth should create for an exciting atmosphere.

On top of the two eponymous ladder matches, there are five more bouts on the card, all with title implications. The universal championship match pitting Roman Reigns against Edge should be the evening’s main event.

The show will be an important building block as WWE prepares for SummerSlam next month. That show will likely end up being the company’s marquee event of the year, after WrestleMania was forced to be held in front of a reduced-capacity audience.

Full match card

Pre-show match for the SmackDown tag team championship: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

Raw tag team championship match: AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar)

Raw women’s championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE championship match: Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods)

Universal championship match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins

How to watch

Date: Sunday, July 18

Location: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Live stream: Peacock (U.S.) | WWE Network (international)