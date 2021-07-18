How to Watch WWE ‘Money in the Bank’ 2021

Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
'WWE Icons': The story of Lex Luger vs. Ric Flair
'WWE Icons': The story of Lex Luger vs. Ric Flair

WWE ‘Money in the Bank’ 2021: Full Match Card, Start Time, Live Stream

Author:
Publish date:

WWE is finally back to performing in front of sold-out crowds. After Friday’s SmackDown, Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view is the second full-capacity show in the company’s return to touring. 

Money in the Bank was originally slated for May and later for June, but as WWE began planning its return to the road, Hell in a Cell took the June PPV slot and Money in the Bank was moved to July. That decision should prove to be a good one for WWE. The two Money in the Bank ladder matches are always crowd pleasers and having them take place in front of a full house in Fort Worth should create for an exciting atmosphere. 

On top of the two eponymous ladder matches, there are five more bouts on the card, all with title implications. The universal championship match pitting Roman Reigns against Edge should be the evening’s main event. 

The show will be an important building block as WWE prepares for SummerSlam next month. That show will likely end up being the company’s marquee event of the year, after WrestleMania was forced to be held in front of a reduced-capacity audience. 

Full match card

  • Pre-show match for the SmackDown tag team championship: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)
  • Raw tag team championship match: AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar)
  • Raw women’s championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
  • WWE championship match: Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods)
  • Universal championship match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge
  • Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina
  • Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins

How to watch

Date: Sunday, July 18

Location: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Live stream: Peacock (U.S.) | WWE Network (international)

YOU MAY LIKE

MLS Commissioner Don Garber with Liga MX president Mikel Arriola.
Soccer

Gignac, Ochoa Headline Liga MX Squad for MLS All-Star Game

Led by five Cruz Azul players, Liga MX unveiled a 25-man All-Star roster ahead of the MLS All-Star Game on Aug. 25 in Los Angeles.

Wide shot of Roman Reigns making his entrance on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

How to Watch WWE ‘Money in the Bank’ 2021

Fans are back in WWE arenas and the result should be fun.

An aerial view of Paris.
Cycling

Tadej Pogačar Wins Second Straight Tour de France

The Slovenian cyclist defended his title after becoming the youngest winner of the Tour de France last year at 21 years old.

An official waving the checkered flag.
Racing

Hamilton Wins British GP After Verstappen Crash

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton won at his home track after championship leader Max Verstappen was taken to the hospital following a collision.

Los Angeles Dodgers Josiah Gray
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Josiah Gray on Track to Fill-In for Clayton Kershaw

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad

giannis-middleton-bucks
NBA

Bucks' Tenacity Creates Chance for Storybook Finals Win

Timely defense and shotmaking pulled the Bucks through once again in Game 5. Can they close out in Milwaukee?

The Olympic logo in the Tokyo Bay.
Olympics

First Athletes in Olympic Village Test Positive for COVID-19

The South African Olympic soccer team is in quarantine ahead of Thursday's  opener vs. Japan after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) in the second half against the Phoenix Suns during game five of the 2021 NBA Finals
NBA

Bucks' Unconventional Big 3 Shines in Pivotal Game 5 Win

Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday the Bucks are peaking at the right time and just one win away from an NBA championship.