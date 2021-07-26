Vince McMahon's Steroids Trial the Subject of WWE Series

Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
WWE Scripted Series Will Portray Vince McMahon’s 1994 Steroids Trial

WWE is partnering with Blumhouse Television to develop a new scripted television series, The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon.

The series captures a fascinating time in WWE history. In 1993, McMahon was indicted by the United States Department of Justice on illegal activity directly related to anabolic steroids. The charges against McMahon could have led to up to 11 years in prison and a $1.5 million fine. At the time, this cast a significant shadow of doubt over his entire company, including whether he would be the one to lead it forward.

Vince McMahon encourages crowd at WWE event

McMahon was victorious in court, which will undoubtedly be highlighted in the series. Following an 18-day trial in 1994, he was acquitted by a jury in Federal District Court of charges that he conspired to distribute steroids to wrestlers under his employ. A particularly fascinating part of the series will be its portrayal of pro wrestlers getting called to the stand for testimony. This includes Terry Bollea—better known as Hulk Hogan—who testified that he used steroids and would regularly pick up steroids at WWE headquarters, but also confirmed that McMahon never directed him to use them.

Other wrestlers who took the stand included the Ultimate Warrior, Rick Rude, Big John Studd (testifying via telephone, which was allowed with medical approval because doctors said he should not travel due to his Hodgkin’s Disease), Tom Zenk (who needed to return to the U.S. from a wrestling tour in Japan to appear for the trial), Moondog Rex, The Warlord, Tully Blanchard and Nailz. Only Nailz (Kevin Wacholz) gave testimony that McMahon directed him to use steroids.

Along with three executives from Blumhouse Television, McMahon will serve as an executive producer on The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon project. Another executive producer will be Kevin Dunn, who is WWE Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

Vince McMahon encourages crowd at WWE event
