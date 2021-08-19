Ric Flair Continues to Seize Post-WWE Opportunities

He has no hard feelings toward his old employer, but leaving WWE has allowed him to pursue things he never would have been able to while under contract.

Over the past two weeks, Ric Flair hasn’t stopped trending on Twitter.

Between his shocking release from WWE and his surprise appearance at AAA’s Triplemanía show, where he stood in the corner of future son-in-law Andrade, Flair has been a constant topic of conversation.

The appearance alongside Andrade featured an outstanding moment when Flair and Andrade took turns chopping Kenny Omega before the pair each locked a figure-four on Omega and Konnan.

“I’ve only met Kenny Omega a couple times, but he’s one of the best,” Flair says. “You can tell very quickly he is so damn good and full of passion. He and Andrade really put on a show. And it was so much fun. I think people were surprised to see me put on the figure-four, but that’s something I’ll never forget. I could do that any time of day.”

The “Nature Boy” trended again this week on social media, this time with a not-safe-for-work doppelgänger photo that somehow made its way onto Twitter.

“A week ago, I didn’t even know what it meant to trend on Twitter,” said Flair. “Now I’m doing it all the time. How often does that happen for a 72-year-old?”

Flair is rolling the dice, looking to go viral again when he hosts a virtual event Saturday before SummerSlam. He is partnering with Engine Media’s WinView Games for its inaugural Pre-Slam Livestream Party, hoping to connect even further his most passionate fans.

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, the event runs for an hour. It is a unique concept, with Flair taking viewers through a tour of his home in Tampa and showing off his vast collection of wrestling treasures. Tickets to the event cost $2.99, a portion of which will be donated to the ALS Association. Flair noted that now that he is no longer part of WWE, these are among the types of opportunities he is seeking to explore.

“I have the greatest fondest memories from my time with WWE,” Flair says. “Vince [McMahon] has helped me become the man I am. And it’s not just Vince, it’s also Hunter [Paul “Triple H” Levesque] and Stephanie [McMahon]. I have so many friends there. They’ve been so good to me. But it was time. I simply wanted to be able to do more. They have a vision for their company, which they should have. And they were respectful enough for me to have a vision for my future, too.

“Look at what I did this past weekend with Andrade and Kenny Omega. They never could have let me do that, which I understand. I keep thinking back to all the times Hunter said to me, ‘Ric, remember who you are.’ So I’m going out to pursue the things I want. “

As for SummerSlam, Flair’s pick for match of the night is the Raw women’s title triple-threat pitting Nikki A.S.H. against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

“There is no one better than Ashley [Charlotte],” says Flair, who is his daughter’s biggest supporter. “She is a generational talent. I’m always amazed by the way presents herself. She always buys new outfits and clothes for the pay-per-views. Spending on that money on clothes, that’s called image enhancement, something [Lex] Luger taught me a long time ago. And her in-ring work, it’s unbelievable.

“She’ll show that again at SummerSlam. She refuses to allow herself to be second to anyone, and she keeps getting better. She’s better than she was last month, and better than she was last year. This is her prime right now, and she’ll show she’s the best in the world in her match.”

