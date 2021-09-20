September 20, 2021
WRESTLING
Unchecked: CM Punk Attempts to Make AEW the Best in the World of Wrestling
AEW Partners With Owen Hart’s Family to Celebrate His Legacy

AEW is partnering with the family of Owen Hart to honor the late pro wrestling legend’s legacy.

The company announced on Monday that it has entered into a collaboration with the Owen Hart Foundation that will include the establishment of an AEW tournament called the Owen Hart Cup. The tournament will be held annually, with the winner receiving a trophy called “The Owen.” Details on when the inaugural edition of the tournament will take place have yet to been announced.

In addition to the tournament, the collaboration between AEW and the Owen Hart Foundation will include the production of original Owen Hart merchandise. Owen will be featured as a character in AEW’s console video game that’s currently in development, and Owen Hart action figures, apparel, posters and additional collectable merchandise will be released. The action figures will be produced as part of AEW’s line of figures with Jazwares.

“AEW’s relationship with the Hart family dates back to our inaugural pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing in 2019, and Owen’s influence is still felt today,” AEW CEO Tony Khan said in a statement. “To extend his memory and his legacy even further through this agreement is a powerful and meaningful moment for the entire wrestling community.”

“The Owen Hart Foundation is extremely pleased to partner with AEW in this wonderful joint venture to honor Owen’s substantial international wrestling career and the lasting influence he and his craft has had in the sport,” Owen’s widow, Dr. Martha Hart, said. “AEW’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament serves as a tremendous tribute to Owen and provides an incredible way for professional wrestling enthusiasts to celebrate his work in a most fitting way. We trust that Tony Khan and his amazing AEW team will do a brilliant job with this highly anticipated project. This OHF/AEW partnership is my special gift to all of Owen’s magnificent loyal fans who forever remember him and his inspiring repertoire of talents.”

Owen Hart died in May 1999 at age 34 after falling from the rafters when a stunt during his entrance at WWE’s Over the Edge pay-per-view went wrong. After a wrongful death lawsuit against WWE was settled out of court, Martha Hart used the settlement money to establish the Owen Hart Foundation. The Calgary-based nonprofit exists to honor Owen by providing opportunities for “hard-working people who have limited resources and unlimited potential.” The foundation provides scholarships, housing and various forms of assistance to at-risk communities around the world, including doing food drives, backpack giveaways and Christmas projects.

Martha Hart has said that she’ll never allow Owen to be recognized by WWE or approve of him being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, stating that she doesn’t want Owen to be recognized by the company that she feels is responsible for his death.

Martha Hart and her and Owen’s two children (Oje Hart and Athena Hart) participated in a Dark Side of the Ring episode on Owen’s death that premiered on Vice TV in 2020.

