AEW Sends Clear Message With Sold-Out NYC Show

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Bryan Danielson and Andrew Marchand | SI Media Podcast
Bryan Danielson and Andrew Marchand | SI Media Podcast
Publish date:

AEW Makes a Statement With Sold-Out Show at Arthur Ashe Stadium

20,000 people packed into New York City’s largest indoor venue to show that WWE isn’t the only game in town.

QUEENS – The message the All Elite Wrestling wanted to deliver with its sold-out Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium was clear: WWE no longer has the New York City wrestling scene in a headlock.

It was a message delivered in words—“New York is now AEW’s town,” Yonkers native Eddie Kingston told the crowd in a show-closing promo—and even louder actions.

More than 20,000 people packed into the U.S. Open’s signature venue in Queens for the company’s first-ever show in the five boroughs. They tailgated in the parking lots for hours; the line for vaccine verification already stretched all the way back to the 7 train an hour before the gates were opened. They cheered loudly inside the arena for a prerecorded video package featuring C.M. Punk. They erupted during the undercard matches taped early in the night for Dark: Elevation, one of AEW’s two YouTube series. When Bryan Danielson’s “Flight of the Valkyries” theme hit and the fans realized that the biggest match of the night—his dream match with Kenny Omega—would be kicking off the live broadcast of Dynamite, the place came unglued.

SI Recommends

AEW put on a show worthy of such a massive, enthusiastic crowd. The Danielson–Omega match was one of the best the company has ever had. (Users on the popular wrestling site Cagematch.net have rated it as the third-best match in AEW history.) Danielson and Omega have been two of the industry’s finest performers for years now, but until the formation of AEW, a match between them seemed like an unattainable fantasy. Omega appeared content to keep working in Japan and Danielson had no reason to leave WWE. Seeing them lock up was an encapsulation of what makes AEW so exciting: the United States has a wrestling promotion capable of putting on dream matches that won’t happen in WWE.

Not only would Vince McMahon’s company never put a match of that quality on free TV, it would never have it end in a time-limit draw. That’s partly for technical reasons— WWE’s rules do not include time limits—but also because of WWE’s approach to storytelling. The Danielson–Omega match should not have had a decisive winner. It was Danielson’s first match in AEW and it would have been detrimental to his character to have him lose. But having Omega, the world champion, lose to a guy who had never wrestled for the company, would have cheapened his title reign. In WWE, a non-finish would have featured outside interference, a double count-out or some other kind of chicanery that makes for an unsatisfying conclusion. But in AEW, the story Danielson and Omega told made both men look stronger.

While none of the other matches on the card could equal Danielson and Omega’s display, each one did its part to help the event live up to the lofty expectations. From the moment Dynamite went on the air at 8 p.m. local time, to midnight, when taping for Friday’s episode of Rampage wrapped up, the crowd’s energy barely wavered. Hardly anyone headed for the exits early. It looked like all but a few of the fans remained in their seats all the way through to the end of the five-hour show.

Grand Slam was an anomaly for AEW. Beginning with next week’s Dynamite in Rochester, the company is going back to performing in arenas with about 10,000 seats, mostly on college campuses. It won’t fill an arena the size of Arthur Ashe again for a long time, but just showing that it can sell out the largest indoor venue in New York City is a remarkable feat for a company that is less than three years old. Before AEW was formed, it would have been ludicrous to suggest that any wrestling company in the world other than WWE could sell 20,000 tickets in the United States. If Wednesday’s show proved anything, it’s that AEW will have no trouble doing it again. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Bryan Danielson poses on top of the turnbuckle
Play
Wrestling

AEW Sends Clear Message With Sold-Out NYC Show

The young company made a serious statement with its 20,000-seat sellout.

James-Yang-ONE-Revolution-debut
MMA

From Buddhist Temple to MMA, James Yang Is Ready for ONE Debut

The 32-year-old spent several years training with Shaolin monks before his MMA career. Plus, looking at Nick Diaz’s return and predictions for UFC 266.

UFC MMA Alexander Volkanovski
Play
Betting

UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega - MMA Bets, Picks, Predictions

A featherweight title bout featuring two of the division's dominating fighters headlines this event's main card

ACC logo
College

ACC Athletes Urge Congress to Pass National NIL Law

They describe the current uneven playing field of name, image and likeness as a “Wild West philosophy."

Tom Brady with the New England Patriots
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady's NFL Career Was Born 20 Years Ago Today

Watch how his career got started and his first NFL drive ever.

Reigning National League Rookie of the Year Devin Williams pitches against the Cubs at Miller Park.
Play
Fantasy

Weekly Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

With only a couple weeks remaining before the Wild Card, it's time to lock-in your best closer options for a strong finish

brian-ortega-ufc-266-preview
MMA

Q&A: Catching Up With Brian Ortega Ahead of UFC 266

Before his featherweight title fight against Alexander Volkanovski, Ortega discusses his first loss, the two years following it and why Jack in the Box is better than In-N-Out.

Bill-Belichick-Alex-Guerrero
NFL

Brady's Trainer: Belichick Didn't 'Evolve' With QB

Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady's trainer and business partner, had some pointed words regarding Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.