Hall of Fame Wrestling Announcer Jim Ross Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Hall of Fame pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross revealed Saturday that he’s battling skin cancer.

The 69-year-old Ross announced his diagnosis via Twitter, writing that he’s feeling great and ready to attack the disease. Ross added that he’s waiting on a radiologist study to determine the best treatment option, which will likely be radiation.

The longtime announcer said that he’ll still be on commentary for Saturday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

“On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation,” Ross tweeted. “Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many.”

The diagnosis was made after Ross had a CT scan done on Thursday for an issue on his lower leg that he’s been dealing with for more than a year.

In 2016, Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer for the first time and underwent surgery to have it removed. He then underwent surgery again in 2018 to have the last remaining bit of skin cancer removed from his shoulder.

Known as “the voice of professional wrestling,” Ross has done commentary for WWE, WCW, AEW, NJPW, Mid-South Wrestling, and more. His iconic commentary duo with Jerry “The King” Lawler was a defining part of WWE’s Attitude Era and beyond.

Ross was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 1999 and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Ross joined AEW as a commentator and senior advisor following the promotion’s launch in 2019. He’s part of the commentary team for Dynamite alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

