Hall of Fame Wrestling Announcer Jim Ross Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

October 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Hall of Fame Professional Wrestling Announcer Jim Ross Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Author:

Hall of Fame pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross revealed Saturday that he’s battling skin cancer.

The 69-year-old Ross announced his diagnosis via Twitter, writing that he’s feeling great and ready to attack the disease. Ross added that he’s waiting on a radiologist study to determine the best treatment option, which will likely be radiation.

The longtime announcer said that he’ll still be on commentary for Saturday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

“On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation,” Ross tweeted. “Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many.”

The diagnosis was made after Ross had a CT scan done on Thursday for an issue on his lower leg that he’s been dealing with for more than a year.

SI Recommends

In 2016, Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer for the first time and underwent surgery to have it removed. He then underwent surgery again in 2018 to have the last remaining bit of skin cancer removed from his shoulder.

Known as “the voice of professional wrestling,” Ross has done commentary for WWE, WCW, AEW, NJPW, Mid-South Wrestling, and more. His iconic commentary duo with Jerry “The King” Lawler was a defining part of WWE’s Attitude Era and beyond.

Ross was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 1999 and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Ross joined AEW as a commentator and senior advisor following the promotion’s launch in 2019. He’s part of the commentary team for Dynamite alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

More Wrestling Coverage:

Becky Lynch Prepares to Raise the Bar at ‘Crown Jewel’
Roman Reigns Is the Tribal Chief of Professional Wrestling
Deonna Purrazzo Has Nothing But Respect for Mickie James

YOU MAY LIKE

Closeup of wrestling announcer Jim Ross in his trademark cowboy hat
Wrestling

Hall of Fame Wrestling Announcer Jim Ross Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

The longtime WWE and AEW announcer said that he is waiting to determine best treatment but is "ready to attack."

Bill-walton-college-gameday
College Football

Walton Delivers in Delightful 'College Gameday' Appearance

Walton delivered a picks segment for the ages during an appearance on ESPN's flagship Saturday morning program.

max-scherzer
MLB

Buehler to Start NLCS Game 6 in Place of Scherzer

The eight-time All-Star righthander will reportedly miss Saturday's start against the Braves due to fatigue concerns.

anthony-davis-dwight-howard
NBA

Davis, Howard Downplay Scuffle: 'That's My Brother'

Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard appear to be on good terms despite a heated argument in Friday's loss to the Suns.

Arch Manning
Play
College Football

Arch Manning Looking at Commitment as Early as Spring 2022

NFL legacy quarterback prospect will visit Ole Miss Saturday, continue evaluating handful of programs

Oct 21, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson (22) wears pearls in the dugout before game five of the 2021 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Pearls Before Swing: The Man Behind the Joctober Bling

Joc Pederson's necklace is the new fashion statement of the postseason. His jeweler has never seen anything like it.

Walker Howard
Play
College Football

Saturday Slate: 10 Key College Football Recruiting Visits for Week 8

Arch Manning at Ole Miss, Walter Nolen at Texas A&M, while Alabama and Notre Dame work on flipping two of the nation's best

1-1-dusty-baker-WS
MLB

How Baker, Strom and Maldonado Seized the ALCS From Boston

Through the power of observation, the trio figured out how to flip the series from a Red Sox slugfest to an Astros World Series berth.