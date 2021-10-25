October 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Si Media Podcast | WWE Champion Roman Reigns Talks Summerslam This Year in a Match Against John Cena
Si Media Podcast | WWE Champion Roman Reigns Talks Summerslam This Year in a Match Against John Cena
Publish date:

WWE Releases Full 2022 Pay-Per-View Schedule

The company will run at least six PPV events on Saturdays next year, a departure from its usual Sunday scheduling.
Author:

WWE has revealed its pay-per-view schedule for 2022.

The schedule includes confirmation that, for the third straight year, WrestleMania will be a two-night event. WrestleMania 38 is being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. This will be the first time WWE’s biggest event of the year has been back to Texas since AT&T Stadium hosted WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

WrestleMania is one of a minimum of four stadium shows set for 2022, which WWE touts as being a record for the company. SummerSlam will move to July for the first time ever as the 2022 edition takes place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, July 30. Nissan Stadium was also under consideration to host SummerSlam this past August, but that PPV ended up being held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

WWE returns to Allegiant Stadium for Money in the Bank on Saturday, July 2. The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a big two-day period for professional wrestling. WWE has announced that it will have a PPV taking place on either Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday, Sept. 4 at a location to be determined. AEW’s All Out PPV is also traditionally held during Labor Day weekend.

The full schedule of WWE’s announced PPV dates for 2022 is listed below:

SI Recommends

  • Saturday, Jan. 1: WWE Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta
  • Saturday, Jan. 29: Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis
  • Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3: WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
  • Sunday, May 8: Pay-per-view at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence
  • Sunday, June 5: Pay-per-view at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.
  • Saturday, July 2: Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
  • Saturday, July 30: SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
  • Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday, September 4: Pay-per-view at TBD location
  • Saturday, Nov. 26: Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston

There will also be PPVs in February and October that have yet to be announced. With WWE holding two PPVs in Saudi Arabia each year, those shows could potentially take place then. There are no PPVs scheduled for March, August, or December.

The number of Saturday events marks a change in strategy for WWE. After only having two Saturday PPVs this year, there are more Saturday PPVs than Sunday ones announced for 2022.

WWE has opened up a mailing list for those interested in receiving ticket on-sale information for the PPVs.

More From Wrestling Observer:

YOU MAY LIKE

Damien Priest poses with the U.S. title at SummerSlam
Play
Wrestling

WWE Releases Full 2022 Pay-Per-View Schedule

WWE is running more PPVs on Saturdays and more in stadiums than ever next year.

Zach Wilson
NFL

Here's The Play Zach Wilson Injured His PCL On Against The Patriots

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is reportedly expected to miss at least two weeks with a sprained PCL in his right knee.

Joe Burrow
NFL

Joe Burrow Explains Why He's Unfazed by NFL Crowds

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been among the league's best players through seven weeks of the NFL season. He tells NBC Sports one reason why he's been so successful.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates against the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: First Impressions for All 30 Teams

Are the Warriors back? And how high can the Hornets climb?

tom-brady
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Shares Touching Moment With Young Fan Who Overcame Brain Cancer

Tom Brady visits fan who held up 'Tom Brady Helped Me Be Cancer" sign

Brady Fan
NFL

Brady Shares Special Moment With Fan at End of Bucs Win

Tom Brady broke the 600 passing touchdown plateau on Sunday, but he also did much more than that.

Tre Johnson
Play
College Basketball

The Tre Johnson Blog: New Interest From Duke and Gonzaga, Squid Game and More

Johnson is the top scoring guard in the 2024 class with a who's who list of colleges in pursuit.

Jordan Nike Air Ships sold for almost $1.5 million at a Sotheby's auction
Play
NBA

Pair of MJ Game-Worn Sneakers Sells for Record Price

A pair of Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers from 1984 sold for almost $1.5 million at auction Sunday.