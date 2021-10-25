WWE Releases Full 2022 Pay-Per-View Schedule

WWE has revealed its pay-per-view schedule for 2022.

The schedule includes confirmation that, for the third straight year, WrestleMania will be a two-night event. WrestleMania 38 is being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. This will be the first time WWE’s biggest event of the year has been back to Texas since AT&T Stadium hosted WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

WrestleMania is one of a minimum of four stadium shows set for 2022, which WWE touts as being a record for the company. SummerSlam will move to July for the first time ever as the 2022 edition takes place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, July 30. Nissan Stadium was also under consideration to host SummerSlam this past August, but that PPV ended up being held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

WWE returns to Allegiant Stadium for Money in the Bank on Saturday, July 2. The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a big two-day period for professional wrestling. WWE has announced that it will have a PPV taking place on either Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday, Sept. 4 at a location to be determined. AEW’s All Out PPV is also traditionally held during Labor Day weekend.

The full schedule of WWE’s announced PPV dates for 2022 is listed below:



Saturday, Jan. 1: WWE Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Saturday, Jan. 29: Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis

Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3: WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Sunday, May 8: Pay-per-view at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence

Sunday, June 5: Pay-per-view at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Saturday, July 2: Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Saturday, July 30: SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday, September 4: Pay-per-view at TBD location

Saturday, Nov. 26: Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston

There will also be PPVs in February and October that have yet to be announced. With WWE holding two PPVs in Saudi Arabia each year, those shows could potentially take place then. There are no PPVs scheduled for March, August, or December.

The number of Saturday events marks a change in strategy for WWE. After only having two Saturday PPVs this year, there are more Saturday PPVs than Sunday ones announced for 2022.

WWE has opened up a mailing list for those interested in receiving ticket on-sale information for the PPVs.

More From Wrestling Observer: