Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
SI Media Podcast Episode 374
SI Media Podcast Episode 374

Reports: Shane McMahon No Longer With WWE, Plans for Upcoming Appearances Scrapped

Frustration coming out of the Royal Rumble has led to Shane McMahon’s departure from WWE.

Ringside News reported on Wednesday that the 52-year-old McMahon has been quietly “let go” from WWE and is no longer in the plans for the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, WrestleMania 38 or upcoming episodes of WWE television. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer confirmed that McMahon is out of WWE and is no longer booked for future shows.

On Wrestling Observer Radio earlier this week, Meltzer said that there was a lot of heat on McMahon over this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match. McMahon was the lead producer for the men’s Rumble and also appeared in the match as an in-ring talent.

Meltzer said that McMahon “had an idea of what the Rumble was going to be and then a lot of that ended up being changed."

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reported that one issue of concern with the Royal Rumble was how rapper Bad Bunny was handled. Bad Bunny appeared in the match as a surprise entrant.

SI Recommends

“There were numerous changes to what number Bad Bunny would be,” Zarian tweeted. “This was a cause for concern and people within WWE were upset. WWE doesn’t want to come off negatively with such a major outside star.”

McMahon was also a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble. He entered at No. 28 and made it to the final three before being eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

McMahon, who is the son of WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, has helped book the Royal Rumble in the past but doesn’t have a backstage or front office role with WWE. Saturday’s Royal Rumble was the first time he’s wrestled since last year’s WrestleMania. Before his departure from the company, McMahon had been scheduled for WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Feb. 19 in Saudi Arabia and for April’s WrestleMania 38.

McMahon was previously gone from WWE from 2010–16. He worked as a part-time performer for the company after making his return during the build to WrestleMania 32.

More From Wrestling Observer

YOU MAY LIKE

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Scott Wedgewood makes a skate save against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Denver.
Play
Betting

Coyotes Record NHL's Biggest Betting Upset in 16 Years

The Coyotes' win over the Avalanche on Tuesday night reportedly marked the NHL's biggest betting upset since 2006.

al-michaels
Extra Mustard

Al Michaels Jokes About Potential Washington Commanders Nickname

The NBC broadcaster might have been joking, but social media wasn't.

Tom Brady after defeating the Patriots.
Play
Extra Mustard

Brady’s Retirement Post Photo Choice Went Overlooked

Brady opted for a picture from a marquee 2021 game to announce his retirement.

Joe Brady stands with his hands on his hips
NFL

Bills Plan to Hire Former Panthers OC Joe Brady

He'll hope to bounce back in Buffalo.

cale-makar-nhl-power-rankings-all-star-stats
NHL

Power Rankings: All-Star Weekend By the Numbers

Heading into the weekend showcase of the league’s most talented, a look at an interesting stats from an All-Star player from every team.

Jim Harbaugh coaching for Michigan.
NFL

John Harbaugh Hopes Brother Lands Job as Vikings HC

“If the Minnesota Vikings are smart enough to hire him, it would be a wise choice.”

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Fourth No. 1 Seed Very Much Up for Grabs

Purdue, Kentucky and UCLA are among the men's teams pushing for the top line.

justin-outten-packers
NFL

Report: Broncos to Hire Packers TE Coach Justin Outten as OC

Outten will join former Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is now Denver’s head coach.