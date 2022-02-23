SI.com’s Week in Wrestling is published every week and provides beneath-the-surface coverage of the business of pro wrestling.

Matt Cardona: ‘I’m showing you don’t need WWE or AEW to be a successful pro wrestler’

Matt Cardona found a new way to create change in wrestling. Again.

In 2011, Cardona ignited a fury with his Z! True Long Island Story show on YouTube. He generated fanfare during a time when he was not receiving any on WWE programming, showcasing his value and laying the groundwork for a run that turned his beloved Zack Ryder character into a legitimate star.

Eleven years later, Cardona has found a new way to resonate with a wide audience, becoming the signature face for a multitude of wrestling promotions (and their streaming services).

“I opened up the floodgates for this whole generation of wrestlers to get over [by] using the internet with my YouTube show, and now I’m showing you don’t need WWE or AEW to be a successful pro wrestler,” Cardona says. “I’m proving that you can bust your ass and do it your way.”

After an attention-grabbing run this summer as GCW champ, Cardona is currently carrying five titles. Those include Impact Wrestling’s digital media championship, his own internet championship belt, indie promotion AIW’s Absolute and Intense titles, and his most recent acquisition: the NWA world heavyweight championship. Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch for the belt two weeks ago, and he plans to add a whole new vigor to what he believes is an antiquated brand.

“This is my opportunity to be the top guy,” says Cardona, who will defend the title next month against former champ Nick Aldis at the NWA’s Crockett Cup. “But just because I’m in this position doesn’t mean I’m going to sugarcoat how I feel. When I was a kid growing up, I thought the NWA was old, dated and boring. I was a WWF fan. Now it’s 30 years later and I still think the NWA is old and dated and boring. I’m here to save the place, even if I’m getting booed for it.”

Cardona presents himself in wrestling as the hero, which only makes audiences more eager to view him as the villain. This was magnified in July when he won the GCW title, as he was treated with disdain by crowds at the company’s shows. He remains an important cog in GCW’s growth, appearing this Friday at their Welcome to Heartbreak show in Los Angeles where he will tag with longtime friend Brian Myers (the former Curt Hawkins) against Joey Janela and the returning Sean Waltman.

“We’re coming to beat them up, get some buzz, and make some money,” Cardona says. “We have Chelsea Green by our side. We have new matching gear that is a throwback to our old indie gear. We’re not coming to L.A. to lose, even if it is X-Pac’s big return.”

Cardona brings a high level of entertainment to his matches, which was on display in an intergender match against Jordynne Grace at Impact’s No Surrender special last weekend. He and Grace worked especially well together, and the eight-minute match ended after Grace was disqualified—extending Cardona’s reign as digital media champion.

In addition to their upcoming rematch that will air on Impact television, Cardona has a full plate of must-see matches on the horizon. This includes a tag match next month with Myers, his Major Wrestling Figure Podcast partner, at a Big Time Wrestling show in Albany, N.Y., against Matt and Jeff Hardy.

“This is the greatest time of my life and the greatest time of my career,” Cardona says. “I’m so busy, working on the podcast, wrestling, and being in the gym. I love the grind, I love the hustle. And I loved WWE—and I could pitch ideas, but nine out of ten times, they wouldn’t happen. Now I can do whatever I want.”

Using the knowledge acquired during his 15-year run in WWE, Cardona is redefining how to become a star.

“Everything I learned in WWE has made me who I am today,” Cardona says. “I am not bitter. I don’t resent WWE at all. When I say that WWE was my developmental, that’s not a shot, it’s the truth. I learned everything it takes to become a superstar while in WWE. That’s understanding merchandise, knowing how to look for the hard camera in a match, presenting myself a certain way in interviews. All that was learned in WWE. It’s made me who I am.”

Cardona’s road to success will likely be one that is far less traveled. He is a rare talent, full of personality and swagger and confidence—with a willingness to put in an absurd amount of work to make himself a draw.

“How can anyone doubt me?” Cardona asks. “I gambled on myself, and I’m doing this for myself and everyone who wants another way.

“It’s a 24-hour job, but it doesn’t feel like one because I f------ love it.”

Bianca Belair on making her Elimination Chamber gear: ‘My sewing machine broke halfway through making it’

Courtesy of WWE

Bianca Belair was spectacular on Saturday in her Elimination Chamber match. The victory puts her on course for a WrestleMania bout against Becky Lynch, which will be among the most highly anticipated matches on the card—and a real contender to be the best of the entire weekend, especially with a backstory dating back to last August.

The Belair–Lynch match at SummerSlam did not work in the moment. After making history in her match against Sasha Banks at last year’s WrestleMania, losing the title to Lynch in 26 seconds made her accomplishments, at least in the moment, feel hollow. But this rematch stands as an opportunity to craft a magnificent story, with Belair in position to give Lynch her first pay-per-view loss in nearly three years. The two have quietly been working house show matches together, undoubtedly in preparation for WrestleMania.

When she shares the ring with Lynch next month, Belair will be wearing gear she created. She makes all of her gear, including the full body apparel she wore last weekend in Saudi Arabia at Elimination Chamber.

“It was challenging,” Belair says. “I’d never made a full, entire one-suit before. I’m actually in love with it.”

The overwhelming majority of Belair’s gear has been made on her sewing machine, which was supposed to be the case this past weekend—until those plans changed.

“My sewing machine broke halfway through making it,” Belair says. “So I made most of it by hand. I put a lot of labor into it. That made it even more special to me.”

The (online) week in wrestling

WWE’s Madison Square Garden house show in March will feature Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

Brace yourselves for more Logan Paul in WWE.

If it is Edge–Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38, then that is a match the returning Rhodes needs to win.

The finish of Raw was especially creative, with the buckle bomb leading to a stunner before the match ended with the curb stomp. Also, in terms of WrestleMania finishes, Matt Riddle defeating Randy Orton should be a massive step for his forward progress into the main event.

Brandon Thurston continues to be one of the most informative follows on social media.

CM Punk will get a chance to avenge his loss to MJF at next month’s Revolution pay-per-view.

In a very surprising finish, Kazuyuki Fujita defeated Katsuhiko Nakajima on Wednesday in Nagoya, Japan at the Gain Control show to become Pro Wrestling NOAH’s new GHC heavyweight champion.

All these years later, Arn Anderson remains the enforcer.

After defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi last weekend for the IWGP United States title, Sanada finally has New Japan singles gold.

Alec Price has continued to be a highlight of Wrestling Open. The show is structured in a fun format, and the artist formerly known as Fandango makes his debut on this week’s show.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has high praise for Montez Ford.

Invictus Khash ready to shine at Terminus 2

Invictus Khash is ready to leave a lasting impression on Thursday’s Terminus 2 card.

It won’t be easy to stand out on a card already featuring former NXT star Sw3rve, Ring of Honor champion Jonathan Gresham and Inner Circle star Santana, as well as Impact’s Chris Sabin and AEW’s Serena Deeb, but it is a moment that Khash has long been awaiting.

“I’m honored to be representing this brand of wrestling,” says Khash, who wrestled in a four-way match at the inaugural Terminus show in January. “This is a chance to showcase my style of match.”

The 25-year-old Khash will square off against Adam Priest at Terminus 2, which will be broadcast on FITE TV. In an industry where people from the Middle East traditionally played villains, Khash is excited to write a new script and redefine the genre as an Iranian-born pro wrestler.

“I’m happy we’re moving away from the stereotype,” says Khash, who spent the first decade of his life growing up in Tehran before moving to Seattle. “There are some of the best grapplers and amateur wrestlers in the world from Iran, and that’s why I am showcasing this style. Showing the sport and the competition, that means the world to me.

“And it’s professional wrestling that made me feel so comfortable living in the United States. I didn’t speak English when we first moved here, but I tried to learn some through watching TV. The only thing I understood was professional wrestling because it was storytelling without needing to speak the language. When I was watching John Cena and Batista in the ring, that spoke to me.”

Khash is ready to make a statement in his singles bout tomorrow. He has had some notable moments so far, working a few tag matches on AEW Dark, and he is seeking to build some genuine momentum before returning to AEW and even making his debut next month in California for the United Wrestling Network’s Championship Wrestling.

The Terminus event is a real chance to see Khash’s technicality and precision. He is a true hybrid wrestler with a flair for the grappling side, and he wants to build a name for himself and make a home in the new promotion.

“I get to be in the ring with Adam Priest, who is great, and I’m going to let people know what I’m all about,” Khash says. “You’re going to see something very different and very special, and my goal is to get hooked.”

Tweet of the Week

Enes Freedom—a former 24/7 champion—has a far better chance at making the WWE Hall of Fame.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.