‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin will face Kevin Owens in WWE WrestleMania 38, Austin announced via video on Tuesday.

In a scenic desert location, Austin can be seen driving a green side-by-side against the backdrop of picturesque mountain ranges. Then, he stops the car on the dirt path, steps out and unleashes his fury on Owens.

“19 years ago, I wrestled my last match in a WWE ring,” he says. “After three rock bottoms, one, two, three, I lost the match. And for 19 years, I’ve had to live with that defeat, knowing my time was up. Kevin Owens, I want to thank you. I want to thank you for waking something up deep inside me that I’ve kept buried for 19 years.”

He then goes on to berate Owens for disparaging Texas, Austin’s home state. Owens has been vocal about his disdain for the Lone Star state.

“Ever since you started running that d‐‐‐‐ mealy mouth of yours talking about the state of Texas, the great state of Texas, you got my attention. And why would you want to do that, Kevin? I can think of two reasons.

“No. 1, You are one dumb son of a b----. And No. 2, You are fixing to get your a‐‐ kicked by ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.”

The 57-year-old’s last match was against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in March 2003 at WrestleMania 19.

Rumors about a potential return to the ring began surfacing last month when the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that there was potential for his return against Owens. On Monday’s episode of Raw, Owens called out “Stone Cold,” telling him to appear on the KO Show during WrestleMania 38. Owens said he wants to give Austin a “stunner the world would talk about for years” and then proceed to pour a “nice, cold glass of milk over his lifeless body.”

“Whether you want to call this a KO show, a match, a fight, a brawl, whatever, I will guarantee you this,” Austin said in the video. “In Dallas, Texas where I started my career at WrestleMania, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is going to open up one last a can of whoop a‐‐ on you, Kevin Owens. And that’s the bottom line because ‘Stone Cold’ said so.”

After nearly 20 years, “Stone Cold” will wrestle once again in his home state. WrestleMania 38 is slated to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The two-night event from Apr. 2–3 will surely be a hit, especially with Owens and Austin facing off.

