One of the biggest stars in professional wrestling history could be coming out of retirement for their first match in nearly 20 years.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported on Monday night that WWE is discussing “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens as a possible match for WrestleMania 38 in April. If the 57-year-old Austin were to wrestle at the show, it would be his first match since facing The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003.

Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that the impression he has is that Austin vs. Owens is on for WrestleMania, but he doesn’t know if it’s a done deal.

Fightful first reported that WWE “has made a significant overture” toward Austin returning to the ring at WrestleMania 38. Fightful wrote that, at the very least, Austin is expected for a physical role at the show.

WrestleMania 38 will be a two-night event in Austin’s home state of Texas on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. The show is being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the home of the Cowboys.

The story for a potential Austin vs. Owens match appears to have already started to unfold on WWE television. In story line, whether Owens is even going to have a match at WrestleMania has been in question. A promo aired on Monday’s Raw where Owens insulted Texas and said the one good thing about not being on WrestleMania is that he wouldn’t have to wrestle in Dallas.

Owens also regularly uses the Stone Cold Stunner, which was Austin’s signature move. That figures to play into their WrestleMania match if it happens.

Austin was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. He stepped away from in-ring competition in 2003 due to injuries catching up with him, including dealing with neck issues. He was a six-time WWE world champion during his career.

Austin has made occasional appearances on WWE TV in recent years. He also hosts Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, an interview show that airs on Peacock/WWE Network.

WWE has already confirmed two of the top matches that will be taking place at WrestleMania 38. Roman Reigns will defend his universal championship against Brock Lesnar, while Ronda Rousey will challenge for Charlotte Flair’s SmackDown women’s championship.

