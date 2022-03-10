Former UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Joins AEW

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has officially signed a deal to join All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan, the president of AEW, confirmed the deal on Twitter on Wednesday night.

This is not Paige VanZant’s first appearance in professional wrestling. She has appeared occasionally in AEW since 2021, but she will now be a part of the league full-time.

VanZant made her first appearance as a full-time wrestler in the league on Wednesday night, and it looks as if she will be wrestling against Tay Conti as part of her first formal storyline with AEW.

VanZant hinted at potentially joining professional wrestling during her time with the UFC, which she left in 2020. After competing in bare-knuckle boxing with BKFC since leaving the UFC in 2020, she elected to leave for AEW over remaining with BKFC.

The details of her contract with AEW have yet to be released.

