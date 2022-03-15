Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Wrestling

Tributes Pour In For Scott Hall Following WWE Hall of Famer’s Death

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall died at the age of 63 on Monday following complications from hip replacement surgery.

WWE made the announcement hours after one of his closest friends and former tag team partner Kevin Nash shared early Monday morning that Hall’s life support was going to be discontinued. He was placed on life support Saturday.

Tributes from around the wrestling community poured in for Hall in the hours that followed the tragic news. Numerous legends and current stars paid homage to the man affectionately known as “The Bad Guy:”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

Nuggets Rookie Steals the Show From Jokic, Embiid in Philly

On a night when Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid clashed in Philadelphia, a 21-year-old guard with an incredible backstory ended up being the main attraction.

By Chris Mannix
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates a 3-point basket late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 14, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns Sets Timberwolves Record, NBA Season-High

The Timberwolves center previously set the franchise benchmark with a 56-point explosion in 2018.

By Jelani Scott
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 throws a pass as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Arch Manning Lca Vs Newman Football 5185
College Football

Report: Arch Manning Set For Two Return Visits This Month

The quarterback reportedly narrowed his college choices down to the final six earlier this month.

By Jelani Scott
March 14, 2022: Eagles center Jason Kelce signs national anthem prior to the 76ers’ game against the Nuggets in Philadelphia.
NFL

Watch: Eagles’ Jason Kelce Sings National Anthem For Charity

Kelce agreed to the performance as part of a fundraising effort for former teammate Connor Barwin’s foundation.

By Jelani Scott
Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa stands with his hands on his hips.
Extra Mustard

Arizona’s Kriisa Reveals Nasty Photo of Ankle Injury Ahead of NCAA Tourney

The Wildcats guard is still hoping to play in the Big Dance.

By Zach Koons
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Gisele Bundchen smiles after a game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Gisele Bündchen Comments On Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement Announcement

The quarterback’s wife weighed in on his return to Tampa Bay.

By Zach Koons
free-agent-grades-haason-reddick-mitch-trubisky
Play
NFL

2022 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major signings as they happen. J.C. Jackson, Mitch Trubisky, Carlton Davis, Haason Reddick, Alex Cappa, De’Vondre Campbell, Christian Kirk, C.J. Uzomah and more.

By Conor Orr