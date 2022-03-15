Tributes Pour In For Scott Hall Following WWE Hall of Famer’s Death

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall died at the age of 63 on Monday following complications from hip replacement surgery.

WWE made the announcement hours after one of his closest friends and former tag team partner Kevin Nash shared early Monday morning that Hall’s life support was going to be discontinued. He was placed on life support Saturday.

Tributes from around the wrestling community poured in for Hall in the hours that followed the tragic news. Numerous legends and current stars paid homage to the man affectionately known as “The Bad Guy:”