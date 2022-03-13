Skip to main content
Report: WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall On Life Support After Complications From Hip Surgery

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is reportedly on life support following complications from a recent hip procedure, according to PWTorch.com.

The 63-year-old Hall suffered three heart attacks Saturday night while hospitalized at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga. He has been there since last week after developing a serious blood clot issue following hip replacement surgery.

Since retiring from wrestling in 2010, Hall has made numerous appearances across multiple promotions, including a much-hyped return to WWE in 2014 when his signature character Razor Ramon was inducted into the Hall of Fame. 

As Ramon, Hall rose to prominence in the 90s as a key figure on WWF programming, winning the Intercontinental Championship four times before departing in 1996 for a legendary run in WCW.

A member of the iconic stable New World Order alongside fellow HOFers Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash, Hall was inducted again when the group was enshrined in 2020.

