Report: WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall On Life Support After Complications From Hip Surgery
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is reportedly on life support following complications from a recent hip procedure, according to PWTorch.com.
The 63-year-old Hall suffered three heart attacks Saturday night while hospitalized at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga. He has been there since last week after developing a serious blood clot issue following hip replacement surgery.
Since retiring from wrestling in 2010, Hall has made numerous appearances across multiple promotions, including a much-hyped return to WWE in 2014 when his signature character Razor Ramon was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
SI Recommends
As Ramon, Hall rose to prominence in the 90s as a key figure on WWF programming, winning the Intercontinental Championship four times before departing in 1996 for a legendary run in WCW.
A member of the iconic stable New World Order alongside fellow HOFers Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash, Hall was inducted again when the group was enshrined in 2020.
More Wrestling Coverage: