WWE Releases NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter After Wife’s Abuse Allegations

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic accounts of alleged domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault or domestic violence, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

NXT tag team champion Nash Carter has been released by WWE.

The 27-year-old Carter (real name Zachary Green) was released from his contract on Wednesday after being accused of abusing his wife Kimber Lee (Kimberly Green), a fellow wrestler currently signed to Impact Wrestling. 

On Monday, Lee posted pictures on Twitter alleging abuse by Carter, claiming he “got wasted and hit me so hard he split my lip open.”

“He told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked up. I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore,” Lee wrote.

“You all wanted the proof. There it is. I’m sorry I backed out but he was telling me lies all weekend to get me to not say anything.”

Lee also tweeted a photo on Tuesday of Carter appearing to impersonate Adolf Hitler and make a Nazi salute. It’s not clear when the picture was taken.

Carter hasn’t publicly responded to the allegations made by Lee.

Lee formerly wrestled for WWE from 2017–18, and is using the name Abbey Laith in NXT. She and Carter have been married since May 2020.

Prior to his release, MSK (Carter and his tag team partner Wes Lee) won the NXT tag team title in a triple threat match at NXT Stand & Deliver last Saturday. It was MSK’s second reign as NXT tag team champions.

Carter appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of NXT, and MSK were scheduled to defend their titles against Grayson Waller and Sanga on the show next week.

Carter signed with WWE in December 2020 and made his debut as part of the NXT brand in January 2021. He went by the in-ring name Zachary Wentz before signing with WWE.

Fightful first reported the news of Carter’s release.

